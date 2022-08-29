Punjab govt’s timely measures protected Taunsa city: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the Taunsa city has been protected due to timely measures being taken by the Punjab government. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema while talking with the media persons after visiting the PDMA Control Room said that excellent rescue and relief measures have been taken to cope up with the dangers of flood. The people are protesting over the inflated electricity and fuel prices in Punjab adding that no protest was made by the people over the flood in Punjab.He stated that the incompetent and an inefficient federal government came to realise about the flood after one month.The country is facing flood calamity since 1st of August and where was the federal government at that time, he queried. They were enjoying luxuries on foreign trips at that time, he denounced. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf is still on foreign tours.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that when we made them feel ashamed through the media then they remembered about the flood affectees.The federal government is indulging into a propaganda so as to create a sensation regarding the flood.He stated that the media should gather correct information relating to flood before airing the news.Adviser on Information vowed not to leave the people stranded and alone adding that we are standing with the flood affectees till their complete rehabilitation.He disclosed that Imran Khan jointly with the CM’s of Punjab and KPK is going to do telethon for the fund raising today.He assured that all resources will be utilized for the rehabilitation of the affectees.The federal government has come to realise about the flood situation for the last two days and the Punjab government has been continuously working to provide relief to the flood affectees for the last one month.

The CM Punjab has constituted a Cabinet Committee which is lending help after ascertaining the losses.Our brothers and sisters are in dire difficulty and spreading sensation can create problems for the people as well as for the government adding that now the conditions are going towards normalcy.24 hours monitoring about the flood situation is being done in the PDMA.Omar Sarfaraz Cheema apprised that Imran Khan had laid the foundation of building new ten dams in the country and PTI is fighting a battle on many fronts. He vowed to continue the mission of getting real freedom along with helping the flood affectees.