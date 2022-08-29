‘Youth need to understand spirit of national anthem’

The launching ceremony of the Head of National Anthem Foundation, Prof. Dr Aziz Ahmed Hashmi, book “Muta-e-Aziz” was held here at Punjab Arts Council.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor of Jamia Al Karam International University Hazrat Pir Dr Muhammad Abul Hasan Shah Sahib Al Azhari while former federal parliamentary secretary for Ministry of Law and former judge of Lahore High Court Akhtar Hasan Malik participated in the event as a special guest.

Meanwhile, former Ameer Al-Bahr Admiral Abdul Aziz Mirza attended the ceremony as a guest of honour, and Ayesha Masood performed the duties of the host in the ceremony. The ceremony started with the national anthem, in which the elite of Anjuman Faiz-e-Salam gave a salute. The event’s host, Major General (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Khan, thanked the participants for attending the ceremony. Dr Muhammad Abul Hasan Shah Sahib Al-Azhari, while addressing the audience and dignitaries, urged them to study the book thoroughly and added that Muta-e-Aziz was not a book; instead, they were thoughts and observations of Professor Aziz Ahmed Hashmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Aziz Ahmed Hashmi said that the students and the new generation should try to understand the objectives of the national anthem and ensure its implementation. Renowned journalist Dr Zahid Chaghatai described Muta-e- Aziz as the best role model in Urdu communication. Poet Naseem Sahar presented a written essay, while Akbar Khan Niazi described Muta Aziz as a source of guidance for the new generation. Prominent writer Qayyum Tahir called the book a masterpiece and the best example of smoothness and fluency.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Raja Muhammad Amin, Professor Inam Muhammad, Brigadier (Rtd) Khalid Mehmood, Anjum Hafeez Qureshi, Imran Qureshi, Nusrat Yab Khan, Abrar Ahmed Khan and other speakers paid tribute to Aziz Ahmed Khan.

They said that at the age of 78, Professor Aziz Ahmed Hashmi had written a book in which he wonderfully presented his childhood memories and old age. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the event.