Balochistan facing difficult time due to floods, rains: Zehri

The Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Saturday said that Balochistan was going through a very difficult time and its people were facing severe problems due to rains and floods. She said that it was our duty to reach out to the people for helping them in every districts of Balochistan.

In a statement, she said that she was personally supervising the distribution of tents, food and other relief materials to the flood-affected people in the remote areas of District Lasbela. Obstacles are being put in relief work and public assistance work in District Lasbela from our side which is condemnable and this action has caused great pain and suffering personally.

She said that Balochistan was the home of all of us and our responsibility and the people here cannot be left alone in this difficult time. I request the representatives of Balochistan to pay a little bit of justice to the people of their constituency affected by the recent stormy rains and floods. Allah has honored you because of the people and their votes. Whatever you are today is because of their votes. Therefore, it is your duty to work for your people as per your ability in this difficult time. Go ahead and take part in the relief work yourself instead of obstructing the good works of others, she underlined.

She said that she is the vice-president of Balochistan Awami Party and elected Senator from Balochistan. She said that she is also the daughter of Balochistan and in this position it was our duty to help the people of Balochistan in every possible way.

She said I along with my husband have personally provided tents, food and other relief materials for the flood victims not only in District Lasbela but also in many other areas of Balochistan including Uthal, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sorab, Awaran. The negative propaganda about the activities and the efforts to prevent us from helping the people are anti-people which we strongly condemn, she said.

She said that the people of Balochistan were conscious and understand very well who their benefactor was and whose heart has much pain for the poor people. She called upon the people to support those who are engaged in people welfare works.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed complete satisfaction over the relief work to help our brothers and sisters in need.

She also appealed to the philanthropists to play their full positive and supportive part in relief and rehabilitation of flood victims of Balochistan by encouraging the welfare works.