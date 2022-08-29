Thousands rally in Argentina to support ex-leader Kirchner

Supporters of Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner — on trial for alleged corruption — gathered across the country on Saturday, with police using tear gas and water cannon in the capital Buenos Aires. Kirchner, 69, is accused of fraudulently awarding public works contracts in her stronghold in Patagonia, and prosecutors have asked that she face 12 years in jail and a lifetime ban from politics. Thousands responded to a social media campaign and gathered peacefully in town squares across Argentina, though in Buenos Aires some supporters breached police barricades to reach Kirchner’s home. “There has been too much blood in Argentina for them to continue threatening those who think differently with gunfire, bullets, tear gas and pepper spray,” Kirchner told supporters.