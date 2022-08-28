Asia Cup 2022: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

DUBAI: India beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets in Asia Cup 2022 clash at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja led the team to a five-wicket victory as the team chased the 148-run target in 19.4 runs despite facing an early setback of top-order batters being sent back to the pavilion.

Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs. Pandya remained unbeaten on 33, while both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played knocks of 35 each to give India a decent platform.

Earlier, the Pakistani batters failed to perform in the high-stakes clash as they handed India a 148-run target.

Pakistan lost important wickets of Babar Azam (10), Fakhar Zaman (10), and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) within 12 overs, but Mohammad Rizwan kept the fight going to keep his team afloat.

Rizwan (43) was sent back to the pavilion by Hardik Pandya later on. The batters that followed tried to fight back, however, no one managed to rise to the occasion. The last wicket was of Shahnawaz Dahani that fell in 19.5 overs, with Pakistan managing to score 147 runs.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh