The couturier with the golden touch

You are at the helm of affairs of one of the most well reputed and popular designer labels in the country. What are your main responsibilities being the chief executive officer at Asifa & Nabeel?

It is wonderful to be passionate and have a dream. I comprehend the intensity of the work in this field. I realise the opportunity of dressing up people and them trusting you for their special occasions is a big one. As a designer, you can communicate something to individuals or groups and influence them. I love the supremacy of what a designer’s role beholds to transform a lifestyle for others. The trust that customers show in my brand and me, is what keeps me motivated on daily basis. I make sure I am involved in each and every step that is included from concept till execution. So from design meetings with creative to planning new campaigns or to deal with numbers, you will find me on my toes throughout the day.

How much has social media helped in connecting with buyers? Do you think it was simpler selling an outfit before the explosion of social media?

Social media has really helped my brand connect with the buyers, especially those living abroad which obviously helped in broadening our clientele to a great extent. But to be honest, catching up with the ever changing new trends on social media is a task!

In what ways did you deal with coronavirus affecting orders?

Ah! That was undoubtedly a nightmare not only on professional aspect but a lot of us lost our precious ones during that. Covid most definitely did affect most of the businesses and every single one of us felt the uncertainty of the hour, which shook the core of finances globally. Post Covid we saw a new era emerging and that is fast paced technology based E-Commerce era. Social Media is and will keep on playing an integral part from now on for sellers and buyers. This is where social media helped my brand too. It kept us connected with our core consumers and we could be visible to thousand others. However, we still are evolving with the changing trends and aim to hit big in coming years stabilizing our social media platforms more.

Who is your most trusted aide in the team?

I am a very close knit circle around me kind of a person. My team has been the backbone of the brand and I own each one of them like my own family. We at Asifa & Nabeel share and discuss, we could have different opinions but we are a team. Their insights definitely fascinate me so I can very proudly say that my whole team is trustworthy.

How would you describe yourself as a boss? Do you believe you need to be more thick skinned and assertive as a female boss?

I find it to be deeply fulfilling to be a female entrepreneur. In leading my own company I’m able to set the culture, energy and priorities. Being a female boss comes with a whole host of additional issues. The resilience is what it takes to be a successful female entrepreneur. And just knowing that there are other female entrepreneurs that have been through it that are there to support you.

What are the bridal wear trends this year? Which are your favourite?

2022 will be a year of powerful and bold changes when it comes to bridal fashion. There will likely be an emphasis on sustainable and more practical designs. Even more, we’ll notice a continued shift towards bold and statement-making pieces, for both dresses and accessories. We are expecting to see fashion which is gaudy and non-apologetic. 2022 will be a year full of innovative and exciting looks down the runway and aisle.

Do you miss bridal weeks?

I sure do! Bridal weeks and other events like these to present one’s work is a big way to reach out to so many different sort of audiences. Moreover, the excitement of getting a collection prepped for the runway day and night and seeing them coming to life on the runway is an adrenaline in itself for a designer.

Have you ever been inspired by someone else’s designs so much that you spun your own rendition of it?

We get inspired from each other or our surroundings on daily basis. There is no creativity if so much around us could not encourage us to develop something good. However, I do not believe in copying other person’s hard work. I have so much of my own ideas floating in my head that I just sit down and refine those. Strongly believe in keeping my own essence to each article we produce under my supervision.

What are some Indian bridal wear trends that we follow?

This side of sub-continent is super rich in heritage. Saree dresses is one classic attire that surely is a gift from across the border. There are multiple ways to drape it and looks so chic. Woman of any age and size could own it like a pro. I am fond of Indian bridal accessories too, there are certain jewellery types and hair fixtures that simply completes the whole look for me.

What are you currently working on?

We are working on some extremely beautiful ideas. Focusing on the upcoming Wedding Season we have planned state-of-the-art Festive Pret and Bridal Collection pieces.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

It feels amazing to see people appreciating my brand and my work. I believe this journey has just started, I will not be slowing down and the biggest achievement is yet to come. I would want to be recognized globally.

You are one of the top most influential people of Pakistan with the brilliant work you’ve done. Growing up, who influenced you the most to pursue your career as a fashion designer?

Process of influence starts at early age. At every phase of life, we get impressed by a different personality due to different reasons. Throughout this journey strong individuals from my friends and family has influenced me the most. If you are talking about well-known people than I simply adore Madam Noor Jehan, Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Nazia Hassan, Maheen Khan, Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy, Grace Jones, Twiggy, Kate Winslet and many more personalities who has influenced a lot of us, I am sure.