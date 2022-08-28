Anne Hathaway to lead singer Harry Styles fan fiction movie ‘The Idea of You’

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is set to lead in the upcoming film adaptation of `The Idea of You`, a popular fan-fiction book that many believe was inspired by Harry Styles.

According to E! News, the book follows the story of a divorced mom who embarks on a passionate love affair with a pop star during a music Showalter will direct and co-produce the film, which is based on Robinne Lee`s 2017 novel of the same name. Hathaway is set to play Sophie, a “40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie`s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter,” according to a press release.

It continued, “Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon,” Fans believe the romance novel was inspired by Harry because Hayes is a young, British musician who is the lead singer of his group, much like the former One Direction singer. Harry and Hayes also share the same taste in women, as the `Watermelon Sugar` singer is also dating Olivia Wilde, who is 10 years older than he is.

Beyond its association with a famous pop star, the author, during an interview with Vogue in December 2020, also made it clear that she wants readers to focus more on the story of a woman finding herself after a failed marriage. As per E! News, production on `The Idea of You` is slated to begin in October; however, a release date has not been set.