Brnabic to remain Serbian prime minister

Ana Brnabic will remain Serbia’s prime minister for a third consecutive term, the Balkan country’s president said Saturday. The announcement came nearly five months after the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, won the country’s general elections. Although Vucic holds a ceremonial post, rights groups have long accused him of authoritarian tendencies and critics say prime ministers serve only to echo his authority. “It’s very important she remains as head of the government so we can continue to solve problems”, Vucic told a press conference. “It’s very important that someone who is experienced and enjoys my confidence can do that right now.” However, Brnabic will not enjoy a full four-year term in office, Vucic said, as “there will be changes in the government in 2024”. Nonetheless, she is the first prime minister to be voted for a third term since the return of multiparty elections in the 1990s, and the appointment is likely to see Brnabic become the longest-serving Serbian premier. The 46-year-old became the first woman elected head of the Serbian parliament in 2017. Brnabic, who is gay, has been criticised for failing to be a more vocal advocate for expanding LGBTQ rights. The prime minister’s female partner gave birth to a boy in 2019. Months later artificial insemination was banned in Serbia for couples who have a “recent history of homosexual relations”. Brnabic has previously underlined that her mission is not to be a “gay prime minister”, but a leader of Serbia.