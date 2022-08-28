A Rift Within

The loftily announced fairytale of Heravulean feats accomplished by the PML(N) (the face of the coalition government) has failed to sweep even the party stalwarts off their feet, let alone convince millions of Pakistanis to trust their messiah. The media is once again abuzz with news of a rift brewing within the ranks as dissenting voices are no longer confined to drawing room discussions. Called out by many as an indirect dig at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PML(N)’s Lions have, one after another, come out in the open against his economic wizard.

Since the financial mishandling is bound to hurt their prospects in the upcoming by-elections (both, national and provincial), these “duty-bound” politicians have very conveniently realised their inner calling to raise their voices for the plight of the common man. What the likes of former federal ministers Abid Sher Ali and Tallal Chaudhry tried passing as constructive criticism with a dash of people-friendly demeanour could well translate into the ominous signs of things heading towards a sour note. Similar sentiments were pandered to in a press conference by another leading soldier Hanif Abbasi, who too slammed the finance minister Miftah Ismail for pushing the hapless nation towards higher prices and an even deeper recession. Quite strangely, he was also accused of undoing the day-in-day-out efforts of PM Sharif, who was tirelessly trying to fix the country’s economy.

Although Senior Sharif has denied the alleged heavy dose of bad press against his brother as “misleading and uncorrect,” seasoned journalist Sohail Warraich’s revelations about the clash of views have, certainly, added more masala to the simmering unrest. Since the beginning of the tenure, the London camp has had some reservations regarding the decisions taken by Mr Ismail. And while all players have tried their modest hand at papering over the cracks, the overwhelming preference for financial czar Ishaq Dar is hard to gloss over.

Dar’s legacy, notoriously known as Daronomics, is built on the mantra of all is well: punctuated with reckless adjustments and spillage of foreign currencies down the drain of political sloganeering. The shadow of his currency-pegging still hangs over all of us; five years after he decided to embark on medical leave. Leaving political inclinations aside, it does not augur well for a party that has long wooed its voters by the charismatic brotherhood to start washing the dirty linen in broad daylight. Those perched upon the branches nearby are waiting for just a hint of a tiff to feast on the party’s capital. The hunger games better not begin. *