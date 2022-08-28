Help flood victims, politics can wait

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday urged PML-N lawmakers and workers to help the flood-hit people. Taking to Twitter, the former PM wrote, “I urge PMLN, its MNAs, MPAs, workers and leaders, inside Pakistan and around the world, to go all out to help the people affected by floods.”

Nawaz further wrote that “The duty to reach out to those in need must take precedence over everything else. Politics can wait. ”

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan had never faced such highest level of flash floods and intensity of rains in its history. The flash floods and torrential rains inflicted huge human losses and infrastructural damages. Pakistanis should come forward to help and support the people hit hard by natural calamity.

Talking to the media, she said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was departing from Lahore to Sajawal district of Sindh to visit the flood-hit areas. She said the country witnessed 190 percent more heavy rains, while Balochistan and Sindh provinces received 400 and 480 percent more torrential rains, respectively. She added that the data showed that such rains of high intensity and flash floods had never been witnessed in Pakistan. “At first, its concentration was very high in Balochistan and South Punjab and for the last two days its concentration also observed in the North,” she maintained.

The Minister said that Sindh province was affected the most and damaged due to heavy downpour and flash floods. She said that floodwater washed away houses, cattle and all other belongings of the people due to which, children, old persons and women were in great trouble.