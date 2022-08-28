Int’l telethon tomorrow

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he would hold an international telethon to raise funds for flood affectees on Monday night. “Our senior leadership met and we decided I would do[an] international telethon to raise funds for flood affectees on Monday night,” the former premier wrote on his official Twitter handle. He said that ‘Imran Tigers’ will be activated to volunteer for relief work. “A committee under Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify and coordinate funds allocation based on needs,” he added. Imran clarified that his movement for “real freedom” will continue alongside the flood relief work.