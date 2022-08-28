Nawaz not happy with Miftah’s performance either: Asad Umar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Saturday said that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was not happy with the incumbent finance minister Miftah Ismail’s performance.

In reference to the recent war of words between Miftah and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, Asad Umar said the federal minister should not “blame others for his incompetence”. Speaking to the media after filing a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notice in the Sindh High Court (SHC), Asad Umar said Miftah should not blame PTI for being a hurdle in the IMF deal. The PTI leader also said they were in a better position to negotiate with the IMF than the current government and the country had made significant progress in talks with the international lender under the PTI government but their “progress was brought to a halt four months ago”.

Asad Umar’s remarks came a day after Jhagra wrote to Miftah Ismail saying it will be “next to impossible” for the province to run a surplus this fiscal year. He asked for the government to resolve outstanding issues such as budget allocations for the former federally administered tribal areas, monthly transfers of net hydel profits in accordance with agreed terms, and revival of the National Finance Commission Award, among others. Jhagra stated in his letter that KP expressed its support within 24 hours, and that the provincial government is ready to assist the federal government, but the Centre has not met with the provincial government in two months. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar were served a notice of contempt by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, Asad Umar noted that it is clear in the Constitution that the Election Commission is not a court.