IHC forms larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday formed a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against former prime minister Imran Khan. The larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah who was on a leave since the past few days and includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was issued notices by the IHC to appear before the court on August 31. It is pertinent to mention that a three-member bench was formed at first to hear the case. The IHC CJ had availed a leave from July 12-August 25 and has now resumed his duties. He will continue to hear the case from next week.