Fighting rulers and flood is need of hour: Fawad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the government is running a media campaign worth billions of rupees that the PTI must suspend its campaign of “Haqeeqi Aazadi” for the change of government because of the floods in the country. The former information minister said that the government has filed terrorism cases on opposition, channels are being closed and journalists are forced to leave the country, a private news channel reported. Fawad went on to say that the worst violence is being done to the political workers, inflation in the country has reached up to 44%, and in this situation if Imran Khan suspends the movement, these rulers will devastate the people of Pakistan. The PTI leader said that fighting the current rulers and floods at the same time is the need of the hour. He also urged masses to come out for “real independence”.