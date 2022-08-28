70-year-of Pak-Japan friendship celebrated

Pakistan flags were flying high on the stage in Japan all day in connection with a stunning 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day and 70-year of Pakistan-Japan Friendship celebrations held with people living in Japan including children, women and families living in Japan largely attended in an area called as Mini Pakistan in Japan.

The first grand commemorative 75th Independence Day program in Japan’s history was largely enjoyed by the children and women with a huge gathering of families from various areas turned up to celebrate the diamond jubilee of beloved Pakistan in Japan.

This year’s celebration was also special because 70-year of the friendship between Pakistan and Japan was also completed and that is why thousands of Pakistani children and adults Japanese enthusiastically participated.

The grand celebration program was started after the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the Ambassador of Pakistan Ismat Syal, Japanese Member of Parliament Juntaro Kuroiwa Ishida Katsunori and Present Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hafiz Maher Shams and other team performed the came on the stage while Mrs. Shafiq of Japanese Suzuki, Naeem Khan and Ali Zaidi of Osaka said that they have more gifts for the next year celebration for the children to be part of various events like national songs, tableaus, skits, speeches, Qirat, Naat.