Baligh, Riaz discuss matters of mutual interest

Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest besides current scenario in the country at the Goveror’s House, here on Saturday.

The governor said the country was facing difficult situation currently due to flash floods, caused by persistent rains, adding that the federal and provincial governments were working together to provide relief to the flood victims.

He said every Pakistani should take part in the relief activities and donate to the relief fund for the flood affectees, established at the federal and provincial levels.

“As chancellor of the public-sector universities, I have directed the vice chancellors of the universities that students and faculty members should play a role in collecting relief materials and relief funds for the flood victims,” he added.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said the promotion of higher education had always been a priority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He said work was being done to create various consortia including environment, character building of youth, women’s education, development of technical and scientific research in the universities.

He said that steps were being taken to eliminate ad-hocism in the universities on key posts. The governor said he was disposing of pending appeals by giving double time to give relief to people as per law.

Opposition Leader in the NA Raja Riaz appreciated the initiative of governor Punjab to take oath of the Punjab cabinet, adding that a good example has been set by him, adding that the decision would be remembered in the political history of the country. The opposition leader also appreciated the initiatives of the governor for different humanitarian causes.