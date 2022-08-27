KSE-100 witnesses bearish trend, falls below 43000 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 441.06 points, a negative change of 1.02 percent, closing at 42,591.51 points against 43,032.57 points on the last working day. A total of 265,752,068 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 208,115,224 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.034 billion against Rs.7.783 billion on last trading day.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (-85.5 points), technology (-64 points), oil marketing companies (-61.1 points), exploration and production (-48.3pts) and cement (-37.7 points). Shares of 331 companies were traded during the session. At the close of trading, 90 scrips closed in the green, 218 in the red, and 23 remained unchanged.

Overall trading volumes rose to 266.75 million shares compared with Thursday’s tally of 208.11 million. The value of shares traded during the day was Rs9.03 billion.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 50,617,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.51, Pak Refinery with volume of 16,788,033 and price per share of Rs.19.08 and Pak Elektron with volume of 13,091,000 and price per share of Rs.16.72.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.125.12 per share, closing at Rs.2,110.68 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.52.10 to Rs.1,401.80.Millat Tractors witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.24.66 per share closing at Rs.860.76 followed by Pak Services, the share price of which declined by Rs.23.99 to close at Rs.346.01.