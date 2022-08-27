Dr Zia Ahmed — a writer par excellence

You are a writer, poet, and professor. What are your strengths? I am an English language and literature professor with a PhD and Postdoc from UNT, US. My writings are mainly academic and journalistic. I write research articles published in HEC-recognised Research Journals worldwide. I regularly contribute literary and socio-political reports to newspapers and magazines. I frequently deliver speeches, lectures, and talks at seminars, conferences, and academic meets arranged by national and international universities on literature, language and education. I also render expert advice to several universities in and outside Pakistan as an external member. I am heading the department of English at Emerson University Multan, which provides educational facilities and grooming opportunities to the young people in this area. I have a rural background because I have lived the initial ten years of my life in a village in the district Bahawalnagar, which developed a love of nature, commitment to work, belief in God’s support and remain sincerely attached to the values of my culture. I developed skills in English language speaking and writing during my educational career, making writing easier to write on multiple subjects. I am very interested in IT and the use of computers, which facilitates my academic activities.

You have written, contributed, and freelanced for some of the most prestigious publications in the world. Which publication policies do you connect with the most?

My purpose, through these articles, is to spread healthy criticism and positive values and my main focus is on the youth of Pakistan who gradually are giving up reading habits and hence losing interest in the growth of their society. I promote to keep them connected with the world around them and become valuable and loyal citizens of Pakistan. So, on the whole, I connect with the policies that are working for structuring a progressive and highly advanced Pakistan.

You are a published author. Tell us about some of your works.

I have published 30 research articles in well-reputed and HEC-recognised journals, two book chapters published in La Rochelle University, France and 10 post-conference abstract books. One full-fledged book of critical analysis on Pakistani fiction in English and One Chapter on ‘Travel Writings’ are in the pipeline. I am also working on publishing my articles in a combined, edited volume soon. Besides these academics, I also support the needy and the poor in and around my workplace in many ways. I have also established connections between the donors and social services organizations, such as Rotary International, and the poor and needy students to provide books, uniforms, and other educational-related materials. I have been a member of many literary and non-literary, national, and international organizations to provide expert advice and engage with further education experts to support education-related activities. I would work to develop an online database for the studies of Pakistani fiction in English during my post-retirement days. Some of the rudimentary work is in progress regarding this database.

You are a reviewer also. How do you manage to take out time from writing and teaching to read?

I believe all four language skills support each other. For example, reading makes you a good writer, and listening makes you a good speaker. I have been involved in all of these since I started my Doctoral research, which trained me to write comfortably. Finding time for writings other than one’s professional demands is a little challenging. Still, with the interest and zeal to work and the spirit of paying back to society, it is necessary to reach the maximum people for progressive and healthy change; one needs a mass medium, which my writings in print media provide me. So, time may not be available, but it has to be made available. So, after fulfilling my job requirements, I spare at least ONE hour for my journalistic cravings. Besides, I believe a very enthusiastic journalist lives inside my figure of a professor of English. I am working with universities to review their MPhil and Ph.D. research projects and articles for many reputed Journals. I think the habits of planning and management can help a lot in finding time for everything you love to do.

You are one of the most humble, down-to-earth, and approachable famous writers we know. What other ethics do you bring with your work?

I believe in paying back to the society which has provided me with nourishment, education, and training with its taxpayers’ money, and for the job I do, I am paid sufficiently. This makes me serve my society and help its people in many ways other than just teaching in a classroom. So, even after occupying prestigious positions and earning an honourable place in my field, I am still a tiny teacher who is always eager to learn and to teach. I am available to students in person and online on YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc., to connect with any soul for advice and guidance. I take my junior colleagues as my equals, often share my lunch with them, and try to help them in many ways. A man must attempt to be an actual human being because all other positions in this world are false. If you are a real human being because of your education and thinking, it is more than any other status one would like to claim.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on many research-based academic projects along with two books on literature in English and its significance in Pakistan and how the Pakistani nation can use literary studies to enrich its culture and spread positivity by understanding its fundamental issues. I have established a YouTube Channel to spread my voice through the medium of video and audio, which I plan to develop into a documentary-based platform where Pakistan and its cultural and natural beauty may be promoted. Besides, I have set up a website so that online information about my writings and work may be transmitted readily and quickly. I hope to develop a body of knowledge and expertise through electronic media to facilitate the teaching, research and creativity in the world of Pakistani literature in English.

You are a scholar. What, according to you, has been your most significant achievement so far?

Other than educational and academic positions, I think my most significant achievement so far was to work as Principal of Govt. Emerson college Multan and now as a chairman deparmentt of English in Emerson University Multan. But I also believe that my most significant achievement is the gratitude expressed by those who connected with me for academic purposes. If you change an individual’s mind towards positivity and progress, making a space of love in his heart is the most significant achievement of an educated person. I am the first HEC Indigenous scholar for PhD studies in English Literature at the department of English at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the First PhD in Pakistani fiction in English in South Punjab in the same capacity.

You are one of the top most influential people in the country. Who has influenced you to pursue your current line of work?

Frankly speaking, it is the personality of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, who influenced me and taught me the rules of dedication, commitment, impeccability, determination, and leadership. After him, I learned humbleness and skills, as a student, by following my teachers like Dr. Mamuna Ghani, Dr. Mobina Talaat, Bano Qudsia, Mustansir Hussain Tarrer, Mohsin Hamid, and Dr. Masood Ashraf Raja. I am impressed by the writings of Maliha Lodhi, Huma Yosef and Rafia Zakaria.