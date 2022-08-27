Hifsa Saad Khan is what every bride needs

In a very short span of time, you have cemented yourself as a well-respected and one of the most bankable makeup artists in Pakistan. Tell us about your success story?

Well, what may seem like a short time to an observer, seems like an eternity to me. The concept of starting a salon was born after I was left unhappy with my own wedding make-up, thinking that brides clearly deserve better for their big day. I quit my banking career almost a decade ago and started with a small one-room salon at the back of my house. We struggled for the first few years trying to make a mark for ourselves in the market. Long hours, endless meetings, building a strong team that could help us realize our vision and finally investment from friends and family is what it took for us to initially establish a name. All that I couldn’t get for my big bay, I wanted to incorporate each and every set of detail for my brides. I feel when one is willing to give time effort and commitment then there is a possibility of being successful in your mission. We are proud today that we offer compete bridal, hair and skin solutions for all types of clients out there.

Hifsa Khan Salon & Studio just keeps expanding and growing every time we visit. What is your vision for it?

The eventual goal is to have multiple branches across Lahore and then expand to various cities of Punjab, perhaps followed by a few branches in Karachi. We do realise that this will only be possible if we continue to provide the best Bridal Experience out there and become a part of every bride’s dream story. At the same time this industry lacks trained staff so we have to continuously hire and train the new and old staff according to our standards. Taking care of your people is most critical. There are so many women coming to us for employment from underprivileged areas and we try to keep as many of them as possible. A part of our mission is to provide a safe and equitable working place for as many women possible providing direct trainings and employment.

With the saturation in the market with so many MUAs and salons, has it been hard retaining clients and keeping business running?

Well, I have used my own life experience as a business inspiration. As long as we provide a great experience to every client and differentiate ourselves from the market with superior service and products, the clients keep coming back and referring us. A healthy competition only helps us work harder to try and continuously improve ourselves.

What is Hifsa Khan’s USP?

We continuously try to improve upon the experience we provide to our clients. If you were to ask for one USP then it’s the passionate team working at the front end as well as warriors behind the curtain. My people are my USP the that’s the engine that makes this ship sail faster.

You have readied many celebrity brides over the years. You have also collaborated with many A-listers for shoots, shows etc. Out of all them, with whom did you share the best camaraderie with?

Yes, that’s right we have worked with celebrity brides, actors, models and influencers and most of them are very fine people however, the best experience and camaraderie we shared was with Ayza Khan. While being a top class TV actor, having the charisma and appeal, being enchanting to the viewers, the most important quality she possesses is the humility in her attitude. Her friendly yet hard working style makes it super easy to work with her. We’ve had great shoots with her and she’s is always accommodating and a great professional at her job.

Who was the toughest to work with?

While I have mentioned all the good qualities of a true celebrity, I would just want to share my thoughts for every person of influence out there. The respect that Allah grants you, the power to command over the hearts of many and the love you receive should ideally result in our heads bowing with the weight of gratitude. People remember how you make them feel, so let us ensure they think highly of you even behind your back.

It’s very difficult to get the perfect makeup look if you’re a summer bride. What looks do you suggest for a summer bride?

We live in a country where summer persists for six-eight months. The dress selection in terms of colour and material is of extreme importance. Lighter materials and pastel colours should be a preferred choice. Make up accordingly will take a lighter tone. We try to use products that will last longer in the high temperatures and will maintain a fresh look till the end of your functions. Skin and body care in summer should take extreme priority as being a summer bride is surely not easy.

How would you describe yourself as a boss?

I would consider myself to be a compassionate yet firm person. Also I try to be a leader more than a boss. I am ready to clean if the cleaner isn’t doing her job and I would easily be running any department if the situation so requires. I like to set examples for the staff to follow as actions speak louder than words. Ideally, you should be putting this question to my team so they can really let you know what I am like.

What are you currently working on?

We are currently working on our Academy which will be focused on providing free education to orphan girls. The idea is to liberate the women through eventual financial independence. We are partnering with selected non-profit organizations and working to establish a training school for underprivileged women who will not only support their homes but also the overall industry.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement?

Commercially we have crossed many bridges but I really feel that once our academy becomes functional I will be counting that as our significant achievement.