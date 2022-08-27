Gill’s bail plea: court seeks case record today

A local court here on Friday sought record from the capital police till Saturday in a post-arrest bail petition of PTI’s Leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

An additional district and session judge heard the bail petition of Imran Khan’s aide filed through his lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Hafeezullah Yaqoob.

At the outset of hearing, the police officials informed the court that the investigation officer had gone to Karachi for the arrest of another accused, adding that he also took the case record along with him. The judge asked the officials to produce the case record till 10:00 am, to this, the police said that the IO could not not reach here as much early.

The court remarked that it had not asked the IO to go Karachi. The court asked the officials to make him phone call if did not come then Station House Officer (SHO) concerned appear before it. After a recession, the defence lawyer requested the court to adjourn hearing till tomorrow if the case record was not produced this day. The police official said that the case IO would reach Islamabad by tomorrow evening and requested the judge to adjourn the further hearing till Monday. The defence lawyer said that they were ready to provide air ticket to the IO so he would reach timely. After listening arguments, the court directed the police to present case record by tomorrow (Saturday) and adjourn the case. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had adopted the stance that some part of Gill’s statement were twisted and included in first information report (FIR). An FIR could not be arisen against the petitioner under the sections applied in it.