Qatar to provide jobs to 100,000 more Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said Friday that Qatar has promised 100,000 more jobs for Pakistanis as he disclosed the details of his two-day visit to the middle-eastern ally alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the Pakistani leadership held talks with the rulers of Qatar to encourage investment into the country.”He [Shehbaz Sharif] did not ask for a loan from Qatar, nor did he talk about it,” added Saad. “Qatar is interested in investing $3 billion dollars in Pakistan,” the minister detailed.

The federal minister said the Qatari leadership wishes to invest in the energy sector and the seaports of the country. Saad also refuted the rumors circulating on social media that the Pakistani government is planning to sell airports to Qatar. “People are propagating lies to dampen diplomatic exchange between the two countries,” the minister highlighted during the press conference.

At the press conference, Saad Rafique confirmed that railway operation from Khanpur to Hyderabad has been suspended as the torrential rain incurred heavy damage to the track. The Railway minister said infrastructure worth billions of dollars has been destroyed in the country during the recent monsoon floods and rains. While highlighting the financial condition of the Pakistan Railway, Saad said, “Railways has racked up a cumulative deficit of Rs47.36 billion.” The department spends Rs7 billion monthly and only generates Rs5 billion in revenue, there.