Miftah slams Jhagra for ‘jeopardising’ IMF deal

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Friday lashed out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for jeopardising the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) programme ahead of its Executive Board meeting scheduled for Monday (August 29). Addressing a press conference flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Coordinator to PM on Economy and Energy Bilal Kayani, Miftah criticised the PTI leaders for putting the country at stake when it is already reeling from the devastations caused by flash floods and relentless rains – which have affected more than 30 million people. “The country is submerged with floods and you [KP government] are writing a letter regarding the IMF programme,” he said, lamenting that if PTI chief Imran Khan doesn’t come into power are then will the KP government “destroy the country?” Miftah mentioned that although Jhagra has assured him that he hasn’t sent a copy of the said letter to the IMF, it is still circulating on social media which means that it may come into the notice of the Washington-based lender. He further said: “A day earlier, [PTI leader] Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Punjab and KP government will not cooperate with the federal government and this letter is an endorsement of his comments.” “Can we please stop doing politics ahead of the IMF Executive Board meeting,” he said, highlighting the importance of the Funds worth $1.2 billion for the cash-strapped nation. “Do you want the country to default?” he said, adding that Pakistan is not just his country, it is everybody’s country and all the people should work for its betterment. He accused the KP government of doing politics just few days before the meeting, asking them: “Could you not wait for 10 days?” Miftah further added that he will meet Jhagra on Monday to discuss issues surrounding the IMF programme.