NIM delegates laud Rescue 1122 services

A 13-member delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (SMC) participants from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad headed by Chief Instructor Muhammad Shahid Dayo visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to have a better understanding of the working mechanism of Rescue Services. They witnessed ongoing specialized training activities of Fire, Rescue, Medical, Deep Well Rescue, Burn House, Fire Fit Challenge, Height Rescue, Water Rescue, Swimming, Urban Search & Rescue, and physical fitness training. The delegates also visited the Medical, Fire, and Rescue Labs where they briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations and its usage in the Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

The SMC participants were briefed about the 24/7 working of the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) established to ensure uniform standards of Service in all Districts of Punjab. The delegates also visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) where they were informed about the real-time monitoring system of rescue operations, which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management, tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data. Furthermore, NIM delegates witnessed the working mechanism of Patient Transfer Service, Motorbike Ambulance Service, Lost Helpline 1192, and Media Monitoring Cell.

After that, the delegation visited Managers Training Center (MTC) where they were briefed by the Director General Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer. He briefed the delegation about Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, which was started in the provincial capital Lahore as a pilot project with 14 Ambulances, 6 Rescue Stations, and 200 rescuers. He briefed that the Service has rescued over 10.1 million victims of emergencies and saved losses of over 552 billion rupees in over 196,000 fire incidents by maintaining a 7-minute response time and professional freighting.

In Managers Training Center (MTC) on the behalf of delegation, Chief Instructor Muhammad Shahid Dayo stated that it has been an honor to see such an effective comprehensive Emergency Service department in the public sector of Pakistan.