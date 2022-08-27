PML-N accepts incompetence, inefficiency of Shehbaz League: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that PML-N has accepted the incompetence and inefficiency of Shehbaz League. In a statement, he said that Shehbaz Sharif can work only in advertisements adding that shedding crocodile tears cannot conceal the incompetence, theft and inefficiency of PML-N and their allies. He said that they are all crime partners with the federal government and the nation has come to know the reality of their hypocrisy.

He said that the visit of Prime Minister to Sindh was for few seconds and only for photo session. Adviser on Information said that the people of Sindh are clamouring for help but Shehbaz and Bilawal had no spare time from their foreign tours. When the flood was playing havoc then Shehbaz Sharif and the members of his cabinet were enjoying luxuries abroad. He said that even now most of the representatives of PDM government are undergoing foreign tours. Since the imported government has come into power, it has visited dozens of foreign countries.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the flood affectees in Sindh are protesting against the Federal and the People’s Party government. Asif Zardari used to roam about in order to buy the loyalties of the Assembly Members with a sack filled with money. He denounced that Asif Zardari has no money to help the flood affectees. He said that Shehbaz Sharif announced a meagre amount for the flood affectees of Sindh. Now PML-N has also accepted that the PDM government is inefficient and incapable. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced additional rupees 5 billion aid for the flood affectees of Punjab, concluded Omar Sarfraz Cheema.