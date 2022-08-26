Adamjee Insurance, Sehat Kahani sign deal for digital health services

Adamjee Insurance Pakistan’s Leading Insurance Company announced that it had signed an agreement with Sehat Kahani, a leading telemedicine platform aiming to provide health care (OPD) services as value added service to its existing and potential Health Insurance subscribers.

This collaboration, Adamjee Insurance as the leading general insurance coverage provider, its health Insurance portfolio having one of the largest market shares in Pakistan. With Sehat Kahani application to ensure 24/7 availability of a dedicated telehealth helpline for all the smart phones and non-smart phone users of the health and micro insurance products. In addition, a Special medical helpline will be created for those beneficiaries who do not have smart phones / or are unable to use the application. This dedicated helpline will facilitate users according to Pakistan Medical & Dental Council guidelines and will be available 24/7. Speaking at the signing ceremony Mr. Ahmer Shoaib – Deputy Executive Director Adamjee Insurance said “We believe this alliance will help Pakistan to fulfill the health insurance needs by using technology”.

Further, Dr. Aliya Zia – Head of Health Insurance Deparment for Pakistan & UAE added her remarks on this occasion “With the help of Sehat Kahani, we plan to enhance the healthcare experience of our customers by adding Telemedicine Platform as Value Addition to our current portfolio.

Also, Dr. Sara Saeed, CEO & Co Founder, Sehat Kahani added, “We are thrilled to partner with the largest general insurance company of Pakistan. Having ourselves associated with Adamjee Insurance is a privilege, and we look forward to providing the same state-of-the-art telemedicine facility to Adamjee Insurance customers that has been a trademark for Sehat Kahani.”