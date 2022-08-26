Newcastle escape League Cup shock, Sinisterra stars for Leeds

LONDON: Big-spending Newcastle survived a shock when they had to come from a goal down to defeat fourth-tier Tranmere 2-1 in the League Cup second round on Wednesday. Elliott Nevitt gave Tranmere the lead before Jamaal Lascelles levelled before half-time. Chris Wood headed in the Newcastle winner in the 52nd minute to set-up a home third round clash against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. Leeds put out third division Barnsley 3-1 with Colombian international Luis Sinisterra scoring his first goal for the Premier League side since his £22.5 million move from Feyenoord. He then won the penalty for Mateusz Klich to convert before Barnsley pulled a goal back from a Mads Andersen diving header. Callum Styles missed a penalty for Barnsley while Klich put the result beyond doubt. Premier League Brighton eased to a 3-0 win at third-tier Forest Green while Bristol City claimed a 3-1 win at Wycombe.