Excitement increases for Salman Sabir’s 3D Avatar app

You run your own blockchain firm and have major achievements in Web3 and the NFT market. For the uninitiated, please tell us what that is.

Yes, I am running a blockchain agency called Impecto. We are collaborating with various Web3 firms from around the world, mostly helping them promote their projects in the market. The agency is still in its young days but we have already worked with a lot of high-profile firms. But there is a lot of work still to do so this is where I spend most of my time these days.

You are also active in the digital sphere. Please shed light on that?

I have been a part of the digital domain since 2010. In all these years, I got the opportunity to work for several prestigious including financial institutions, telecom companies, NGOs, media houses and SAAS firms. All this has helped me learn a lot and continue to improve my knowledge and credentials as a professional.

What are you currently working on?

I have a lot of projects on-hand currently, which include a crypto-exchange based in UAE and a real-time 3D Avatar App. I am also working in collaboration with a US-based company for their upcoming NFT marketplace.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

I consider every step that I have taken to be an important part of what I am today. Very early in my career, I was able to find my way to the presidential layer of a top IT firm, which surely counts as a big achievement. And when I started out as an entrepreneur, being able to set up my own firm and to sustain it is of great significance to me.

You are one of the top most influential people in the country. Who has influenced you to pursue your current line of work?

I have been influenced by a lot of people throughout my career. The qualities that attract me the most are honesty towards work and a learning attitude. I found those in some of my seniors and collaborators, so all those people have been my inspiration through the years. As far as selecting the current line of work, I was impressed with blockchain technology, and its potential to grow and support different industries in the future. I believe that we will see many new methods and applications based on blockchain which will help businesses and individuals in different ways, so I would like to be part of that process.