Farhan Akhtar’s film company denies not paying ‘Mirzapur 3’ crew

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, founders of Excel Entertainment, have denied recent accusations of not paying around 300 crew members of Mirzapur 3.

The company officially released a statement for clarity saying: “This is the first time we are being made aware about such a complaint raised by the union.”

“We would like to further state that the FSSAMU has not reached out to excel through letters, emails or phone calls.”

“Excel currently has seven to eight projects under production, and none of these projects have any non-payment-related issues,” the statement further read.

“For the past 22 years of us being in the business, we have never come across any non-payment complaints.”

The statement further disclosed: “Excel has a strict payment compliance policy whereby we directly make payments to daily-wage workers and not to any union.”

“We will investigate this matter from our end. We would like to mention that Excel enjoys a stellar reputation in the industry for treating all collaborators with equal respect and dignity.”

According to Excel Entertainment, FSSAMU directly went to the press before reaching out to the company.

The union reportedly sent out three letters, out of which one was sent directly to the press complaining that the workers were made to work for extended hours.

Mirzapur 3 was announced prior this year but no release date has been finalised yet.