LONDON: Nawaz Sharif refutes statements attributed to him about PM Shehbaz. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that the statements attributed to him about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are negative, wrong and misleading.

In a Twitter post, Nawaz Sharif called the statements ‘negative, misleading and incorrect.’

“I remain hopeful that the sincere and tireless efforts by SS under the most challenging circumstances will bear fruit and he will steer the country out of the mess created by Imran Khan,” he tweeted late Thursday.

The negative comments attributed to me about PM Shahbaz Sharif are misleading and incorrect. I remain hopeful that the sincere and tireless efforts by SS under the most challenging circumstances will bear fruit and he will steer the country out of the mess created by Imran Khan. — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) August 25, 2022

Nawaz Sharif said he hopes that PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts, in an extremely difficult situation, will bear fruits and he [Shehbaz Sharif] will steer the country out of the crisis created by Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Senior analyst Suhail Warraich has revealed, while speaking on a private TV channel on Thursday, that Nawaz Sharif is satisfied with the performance of neither Shehbaz Sharif nor Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. Warraich said Nawaz wants Shehbaz to review his policies.

Warraich said Nawaz repeatedly asked him to call on Shehbaz Sharif and say to him to revisit his economic policies. “Shehbaz Sharif should take the public into confidence about his economic policies.”

Replying to a question regarding his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London, Warraich said that Nawaz Sharif is absolutely unhappy with the economic policies of the incumbent government. He said Nawaz is not impressed by Miftah’s performance.

