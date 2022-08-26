Hira Khan sings praises for Hania

‘Mere Humsafar’ actor Hira Khan gushes about co-star Hania Aamir; calls her one of the ‘biggest stars’ of the showbiz industry. A video clip circulating across social media sees the showbiz starlet singing praises for the ‘Janaan’ debutante in her recent interview with a digital outlet. While sharing her experience with different co-stars, Khan couldn’t get over ‘Mere Humsafar’ star Hania Aamir. “Hania is a darling,” she told the interviewer. “I know people talk a lot about her being like jovial and all, but she is so big as a person.” She added, “I’m saying this on screen, she is so good as a person despite being such a huge star. Hania doesn’t even know how big of a star she is.” Furthermore, Khan mentioned that if Hania likes someone, she will protect and guide them throughout. “I think the bigger the star is, it is because of their attitude, that they are so blessed and granted such success.” Earlier this week, Khan and Aamir re-created a hilarious Instagram reel on the sets of the show.