Ali Sethi, Shae, Hasan Raheem and Justin Bibis to perform in the first ‘Coke Studio Live’

Coke Studio is going live for the first time ever and it has singers from two season 14 hits, ‘Pasoori’ and ‘Peechay Hutt’, on board already. Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hasan Raheem and the Justin Bibis will be performing live in Dubai on October 14.

On Thursday, Sethi shared the poster for the currently finalised artists and wrote “Dubai” in all caps with three explosion emojis. Taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena, more musicians are yet to be announced for the event.

Gill and Justin Bibis also re-shared the poster.

‘Pasoori’ is the song that not only launched Gill – it also went international and launched the musicians into the spotlight. Breaking records and becoming super popular in India, with a remixed version released recently in Africa, the hype around it refuses to die down months after it dropped. Both ‘Pasoori’ and ‘Peechay Hutt’ made it to Ms Marvel, the first Marvel production with Pakistani representation, as well.

Envisioned, assembled and let loose by visionary producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, according to Khaleej Times, Coke Studio Live will also feature a great line-up of instrumentalists to deliver a signature experience, including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

Tickets for Coke Studio Live will be on sale on Monday, August 29, on the Coca-Cola Arena website. Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving music lovers the chance to win tickets to the music event on the purchase of Coca-Cola special edition 330ml cans.