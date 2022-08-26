Behind-the-scenes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding day

It looks like guests lived it up during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding celebration. On Aug. 20, the couple exchanged vows again in second wedding ceremony held at Ben’s estate in Savannah, Ga. Featuring an all-white dress code and a star-studded guest list, the lavish bash came more than a month after the “Marry Me” singer and the Tender Bar actor legally tied the knot in Las Vegas. An eyewitness told E! News that their latest nuptials was “very romantic and classic,” with “a lot of tears of joy and laughter” from family and friends who attended the festivities. “At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water,” the onlooker said. “They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away.” And though Jennifer has yet to post any pictures from the wedding on her social media account, her stylist Rob Zangardi appeared to have a blast during the weekend-long affair in a “photo dump” he shared on Aug. 22.