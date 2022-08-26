Tabish Hashmi disappointed at comparisons with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Tabish Hashmi, who rose to fame with his YouTube talk show, To Be Honest, has now secured a space on television with his entertainment show Hasna Mana Hai currently airing on a local channel.

While people enjoy the laughs at his show, many have alleged that it looks like a knock-off of the Indian comedy show titled The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Hashmi broke the silence on the accusations and revealed where his show takes inspiration from and it’s not the latter! He, in fact, said that Sharma’s show has always taken inspiration from a Pakistani concept. Speaking about the criticism his show usually faces on its content being a rip-off, Hashmi told a local channel that his show is in fact built on the idea of Choraha hosted by Hassan Nisar and that because “Sharma’s show is a copy of Choraha,” people find similarities in it. He also gave props to high-end marketing in India. “People in India work more on marketing which makes even other people’s ideas look like theirs.” From the comedic language to the set, Hashmi went on to explain the similarities between the two shows on air currently. For the set design, he blamed the similarities between Lahore and Delhi, the two cities the sets to display. “On Kapil’s show, the set depicts Delhi. Our set portrays Lahore and both cities are identical. I have been to both cities. Delhi looks like Lahore and Lahore looks like Delhi,” he said. About the concept, Hashmi exclaimed that the type of comedy is essentially “Pakistani” and comes from the legendary comic Umar Sharif-and everyone else has just followed through. “This is Umar Sharif’s concept. This is Amanullah’s concept. This is our concept,” said Tabish, adding that no one pointed out that Sharma stole Pakistan’s idea because millions were spent on marketing. He also felt that the comparison was “unjust” as Sharma’s show aired once a week, whereas his show is broadcast thrice a week with “unscripted guests.”