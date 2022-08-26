Favourite food items of top 10 Pakistani and Indian cricketers

As Pakistanis and Indians wait for the highly-anticipated cricket match between the arch-rivals on August 28 in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, Khaleej Times found out the favourite food items of star players from both teams. Food brings Pakistan and India closer as it holds a significant value and represents one’s culture. Take a look at the favourite foods of some of the cricketers.

BABAR AZAM — Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam cannot imagine his life without biryani, just like every other Pakistani. The prolific batter who ranked number one in ODIs and T20s said he maintains a strictly healthy routine which is why he takes biryani moderately.

VIRAT KOHLI — former Indian skipper who has all eyes on him this Asia Cup takes small meals throughout the day. On his Instagram, he shared that his diet included lots of vegetables, eggs and lentils, among other healthy food items. His comfort food, he said, was chole bhature.

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN — wicket-keeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan loves Kabuli Pulao. The rice dish has lamb, carrots and raisins. It comes from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. The pulao is very famous in Peshawar, where Rizwan comes from.

ROHIT SHARMA — for Rohit Sharma, also known as Hitman, Vada Pav tops the list of best foods. It is a vegetarian dish which comes from Sharma’s place of birth Maharashtra. The opener revealed on Instagram that he ate Vada Pav every single day in the beginning of his career.

RAVINDRA JADEJA — Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seems to be a foodie since he has his own multi-cuisine restaurant. However, his favourite food is Kathiyawadi food from his hometown in Gujarat. During his time off, a Kathiyawadi thali is what he enjoys the most.

IMAMUL HAQ — the left-handed opener is quite conscious about his diet. Reportedly, the batter only takes fruits and yoghurt for lunch. As a youngster, however, he enjoyed many foods in his hometown Multan. He loves Multan’s world-famous Sohan Halwa. “I still remember having Gol Gappay,” he said in an interview.

RISHABH PANT — many have said that Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli are quite similar. Their coach says even their emotional reaction to loss is the same. Things get even more interesting when it comes to food as both the players have the same favourite dish. Pant also loves to have chole bhature.

SHADAB KHAN — all-rounder Shadab Khan shared that his favourite dish was achar gosht. It is a meat curry which is cooked with pickles and is quite popular for its distinct rich flavour. He revealed his favourite food on Twitter during a Q/A session.

HARDIK PANDYA — Hardik Pandya, otherwise known for his fearless batting, is weak in front of khichdi. Pandya has lots of proteins for breakfast with eggs, chickens and veggies but loves to eat khichdi.

FAKHAR ZAMAN — former navy man Fakhar Zaman loves cheesy pasta on his cheat days. While he is very health-conscious and takes care of his diet strictly, he would love a bowl of pasta on and off.