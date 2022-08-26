A ‘Big’ Relief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding immediate answers to the enigmatic series of taxes applied to electricity bills across the table does not sound much promising to millions trying to juggle unprecedented inflation with the same (even diminished) earnings as before. Protests have erupted in all parts of the country as people have resorted to setting their bills ablaze amid firm refusals to comply.

While Mr Sharif has announced a gracious exemption to an overwhelming 57 per cent of consumers (17.1 million) during his official visit to Qatar, a lot of work needs to be done to deliver on such lofty promises. It has been a while since the coalition government has come to power and therefore, standing behind knee-jerk concessions whenever the masses step out to clang pots and pans is becoming increasingly difficult.

If the administration was actually as considerate about the challenges befalling the common man as he struggled to put the bread on his table, why couldn’t it take stock of all factors before submitting the annual budget? That the crippling increase would turbocharge yet another round of hyperinflation, bound to be a death sentence for the lower segments of the strata, did not require any footnotes.

However, since the reversal of fuel subsidies was carried out to lure back the IMF and other creditors, the ruling PML(N) is in no position to talk of the end of the tunnel just yet.

Because in the same breath as the much-touted relief to electricity consumers, it has announced (in a hush-hush manner) a wide array of indirect taxes, most notable of which is on tobacco products. Isn’t the ongoing exercise, thus, doomed to be a tried-and-tested case of smoke and mirrors?

Taking a step back, our dire circumstances make the need for a new way out of power woes all the more crucial. When countries like Japan can prioritise stabilising energy supply over the unforgettable Fukushima nuclear disaster, why can’t we finally utilise our biggest selling point? Millions upon millions spent on developing the first nuclear plant in the Muslim world should have some utility other than deterrence. *