Roads in flood affected areas being repaired on priority basis: minister

Provincial minister for Communications and Work Chaudhary Ali Afzal Saahi met media representatives on Thursday at Punjab Assembly and briefed about steps being taken for repairing of roads affected by floods on priority basis, asserting that floods have drastically affected the regions of South Punjab. He also ensured that the Punjab Government is about to start a survey of destroyed infrastructure.

Talking about the current policies of the Punjab government, he said that a zero tolerance policy for corruption has been adopted. He further claimed that the Punjab government has diminished nearly fifty percent of the corruption since assuming power. Chaudhary Ali Afzal Saahi also said that he believes in the completion of projects which have been started by previous governments because the projects are for the welfare of the public. He told the media that new as well as old roads will be repaired. He said that Rs45bn will be needed to repair the roads of Punjab.

He further said that C&W Punjab has 24 toll plazas and the Punjab Government will again auction their contracts in the next week.Talking about another development, he said that the Punjab Government is keen to bring an e-tendering system, and along with this, the Punjab Government is introducing an electronic payment system. He said that any delayed payment will be easily detected and questioned then.

The minister further remarked that shoulders of the less fragmented roads will be repaired on priority basis. He said that 6 axions are promoted as OSDs, and if any contractor shows any irresponsibility in some project, the government will force him to make modifications using his own money.

He said that he will pay surprise visits to the roads made in the last 3 years. He said that officers with good performance track will be rewarded and given promotions, whereas, officers with poor performance track will not be forgiven at all.