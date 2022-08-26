Double crown for WAPDA in 13th Men/Women National Ju Jitsu Championship

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) yet again proved its supremacy in 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship 2022 as it succeeded in winning both Men and Women National Ju-Jitsu titles.

The Championship was held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

The competition were held in five categories including 28 events. WAPDA won 14 Gold, 8 Silver and 4 Bronze medals. WAPDA’s player Kianat Arif declared best athlete by winning 4 Gold medals. Navy got second position while Punjab remained 3rd in the Championship.

As many as 9 teams participated in the Championship including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Police, Navy and WAPDA.

Taimoor Masood, Punjab Minister of Sports was the Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony who gave away prizes and medals to the winning players.