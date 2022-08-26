Army resolves to mitigate suffering of flood victims

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to the infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference Thursday resolved to spare no effort for mitigating the suffering of flood affected people.

The conference was held at the GHQ presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations. The COAS directed the formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The participants undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army. The COAS appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood victims.

“Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” the COAS concluded. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army officers announced to donate one month’s salary to the flood relief fund. A statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Thursday that “All General Officers of the Pakistan Army (all Brigadiers, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals) have donated one month’s pay to go towards relief and humanitarian aid/ration packages for flood-affected families in Pakistan”.