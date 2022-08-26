ECP issues notice to Abid over election code violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification to Abid Sher Ali over the election code violation for NA-108 in constituency. The PML-N candidate for NA-108, was allegedly involved in making announcements about relief provided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over fuel price adjustments and correction in bills on which the ECP issued notice to Abid Sher. In the ECP notification, Abid has been asked to refrain from making such statements or involving in any such activities that will put consequences on the election. The PML-N stalwart has also been ordered to appear before the district monitoring officer. Abid Sher is to contest election against Imran Khan in NA-108.