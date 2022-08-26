Asad Umar granted interim bail in Section 144 violation case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar was granted interim bail on Thursday in the Section 144 violation case registered against him for holding a rally on August 20 in Islamabad. Asad Umar along with the PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court earlier in the day hours after PTI senior leader and lawyer Babar Awan filed the bail application in an additional sessions court. In the application, Babar Awan mentioned that Asad Umar is ready to be a part of the police investigation, and contended that the petitioner was present in a Lahore rally at the time when protest rallies were being held in different parts of the country. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Abbas presided over the case and granted the PTI leader bail in lieu of a surety bond of Rs5,000. A day earlier, six PTI members were granted interim bail by the additional sessions court in the Section 144 violation case registered against them. They maintained that the provisions the leaders were charged under were bailable and pleaded that bail be granted.