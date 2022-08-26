Nawaz now understands how far Shehbaz can go for power: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday, while hinting towards a possible rift within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), pointed out that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has now understood how far his brother Shehbaz Sharif could go for the sake of power. In a statement, Sheikh Rasheed said the incumbent government has been making terrorism cases against Imran Khan out of fear of his popularity. “They are running away from the elections and calling out to the establishment for help,” he added. Sheikh Rashid predicted the forthcoming month as ‘Savage September’. The former interior minister said that the prayers of people have reached the heaven and September will turn out to be a savagely cruel month for the ‘oppressors’. Sheikh Rashid said that the voters are dying due to flood, while the incumbent leaders dwell in enjoyment in the capital city. “The IMF’s letter of intent should be made public so that the people become aware of the impending doom,” he said.