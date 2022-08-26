Spreaders of cyber-terrorism, religious hatred on social media are under CTD microscopic eye: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) equipped with modern technology and facilities is a very important and professional wing of Punjab Police which has played a very effective role in eradicating terrorism from the province. IG Punjab directed that the process of effective monitoring of banned organizations and their facilitators and financiers should be continued and by implementing the laws formulated under National Action Plan. He also stressed upon tightening of noose around the extremist elements.

The IG Punjab directed that zero tolerance should be adopted for the violation of religious hate speeches and content and the anti-social elements involved in sectarianism should be brought to justice and punished. IG Punjab said that CTD will be provided with more resources to face the new challenges and staff shortage will be addressed soon and consideration will also be given to fix the tenure for posting of officers in CTD. IG Punjab said that elimination of evil-doers, terrorist elements and their facilitators, financiers from the society is one of the basic duties of CTD and the role and sacrifices of CTD in eliminating terrorism from the province are commendable. He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting on the occasion of his visit to CTD Headquarters Punjab today. Addl IG CTD Imran Mehmood briefed IG Punjab about actions and activities of CTD across the province.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar while giving instructions to the officers said to improve the coordination with RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, Special Branch and related institutions. He stressed upon undertaking search, sweep, combing and Intelligence based operations against criminals. During the meeting, while giving a briefing to the IG Punjab, it was told that CTD Punjab is keeping a close watch on those who spread cyber-terrorism, sectarianism and religious hatred through social media. The sites have been reported to the PTA and so far more than 74 thousand such links and sites have been blocked. IG Punjab visited various sections of CTD headquarters and also reviewed the working of the staff. IG Punjab said that all available resources shall be provided to CTD for accomplishment of their activities on priority basis.

Police on high alert as per instructions of IG Punjab in DG Khan: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the police teams are actively participating in the relief activities in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab and besides bringing the flood victims to safe places, their property and livestock are also being rescued. IG Punjab directed the Additional IG South Punjab to personally monitor the relief work of the flood victims and review the relief activities by expediting the field visits of RPOs, DPOs. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that in view of the flood situation in DG Khan region and the fear of more rains, the Punjab Police is on high alert and the preliminary measures regarding the relief work have been completed. IG Punjab has directed the police to use all possible resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and in this regard the Additional IG South Punjab has dispatched 200 more police officers and personnel from Multan to help the flood victims. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that police teams have so far shifted 10787 people from the flood affected areas to safe places while 4382 cattle have been rescued from the affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur. Spokesperson Punjab Police further said that more than 12660 packets of relief goods have been distributed among the flood victims.

According to the details, RPO DG Khan Muhammad Salim said that more than 1450 police personnel are participating in the relief activities in DG Khan and Rajanpur and the police are working to inform the people in the low-lying areas in time and move them to safe places. Police teams are present in sensitive areas across the region under the supervision of RPO DG Khan Muhammad Salim. RPO Muhammad Saleem said that on the orders of IG Punjab, all the river outposts are on high alert and more than 500 police personnel are engaged in rescue activities at 25 river outposts. RPO Muhammad Saleem said that all the officers and personnel of police are working day and night to help the victims and no effort will be spared in serving and protecting the citizens.