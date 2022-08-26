Federal govt has broken all records of incompetence, inefficiency: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the people are protesting on the roads due to price-hike and overbilling on electricity being done by the federal government. In a statement Omar Sarfraz Cheema stated that the federal government has broken all the records of incompetence, inefficiency, malafide intentions, immorality and theft. The people are bearing the brunt as well as suffering the punishment of the incompetence, inefficiency and theft of the Sharif -Zardari gang. A dacoity was committed in the electricity bills in the name of fuel adjustment adding that thousands of rupees in the electricity bills have been charged on zero units. He reprimanded that the incompetent Shahbaz- Zardari government despite including 1200 mega watt electricity in the system produced 10 percent less electricity in July this year.

He disclosed that the consumer price index was 12 percent during the tenure of PTI government which has now reached upto 24.5 percent. Omar Sarfraz Cheema informed that the sensitive price index has reached upto 42 percent from 17 percent. He deplored that the incompetent team bought the expensive oil at a double price which incurred loss to the national exchequer and the people are also facing the burden of price-hike. Inflation has reached upto 43 percent and a dacoity was committed in the electricity bills through overbilling, censured Omar Sarfraz Cheema.