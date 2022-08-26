Pakistani students bag positions in UK based public speaking competition

Pakistani students received Bronze medals in the Global Round of UK based public speaking competition, WeVoi, in the award ceremony which was held online on 5th August 2022. Students who participated in WeVoi National Rounds were eligible to take part in the Global Round. Among a great number of students, 4 Pakistani students received the Bronze medal globally. Muhammad Ibrahim from Learning Alliance Faisalabad and Anaya Saim from Beaconhouse Newlands Multan received bronze medal in the category of YoungsterVoi whereas Meerub Farid from Lahore Grammar School 1A1 Senior Branch Lahore and Meerab Fatima from The Millennium Education One World Campus received Bronze medal in the category of JuniorVoi. WeVoi is a UK based public speaking competition for young people around the world. It gives them the opportunity to speak their mind and make a change through their voice. There were two rounds of the competition: the national and the global round under 4 different age categories i.e., YoungsterVoi, JuniorVoi, TeenVoi and SeniorVoi. The competition was brought to Pakistan by an education organization Eye on Ivy, which offers strategic advice and guidance on the admissions process to a wide variety of programs abroad.