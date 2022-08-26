Patel vows effective measures for improving maternal, child health

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel Thursday said that the government was taking effective measures to improve maternal and child health care facilities across the country.

Talking to a Jordanian delegation led by Princess Sarah Zeid, he said comprehensive reforms were being introduced in the health sector of the country.

Practical steps were in place for welfare of people and providing them health facilities on priority basis, he added.

The minister said preparation of a Breast feeding Bill was in final stages for improving mother child health.

Patel lauded the service of Princess Sarah in maternal newborn health and nutrition at international level.

Speaking on the occasion, Princess Sarah lauded the coordination of federal and provincial governments in health sector and maternal child health programme in Pakistan. She said she was here to study Pakistan’s maternal newborn child health programmes.

Regarding flood relief activities, the minister said that best possible health facilities were being provided to flood affected people in collaboration with provincial governments.

Federal Health Secretary, Dr Fakhr-e-Alam and special secretary health were present in the meeting.

PANAH holds CPR life support training: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Thursday organized a life support training workshop on awareness of heart diseases and CPR at Prime Minister Office that was participated by the entire staff.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary General PANAH, Sanahullah Ghumman thanked Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for increasing tax on tobacco products and appreciating PANAH’s campaign against tobacco and sugary drinks.

Ghumman said that the efforts of PANAH were dedicated for the betterment of the society. “PANAH has been trying to protect the people from diseases for the past 38 years and today’s program is also a link to that series.”

The CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is the revival of heartbeat and breathing during angina or heart attacks that is very effective in saving human life in emergency and disasters. The staff of the Prime Minister’s Office took keen interest in the training and appreciated the humanitarian work of PANAH.

At the end, the staff of the Prime Minister’s Office thanked the team of PANAH and hoped that the Association would continue its efforts for a healthy Pakistan with the same commitment.