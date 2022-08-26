Sharjeel visits relief camps to review facilities

Provincial Information Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday visited various flood relief camps in Taluka Rural and reviewed the facilities being provided to the rain affected people. The provincial minister also reviewed the work of plugging the crack in the Rahuki branch. While talking to media persons, Sharjeel Memon said that in difficult situations, governments had to take tough decisions.

He said the assembly members of Pakistan People’s Party and cabinet members would submit their one month’s salary in flood relief fund as per the decision of provincial government. Two days’ salary of employees up to grade 16 and five days’ salary of grade 17 and above employees would also be deposited in the fund, Sharjeel Memon added.

He clarified that if someone felt that they did not want to give money due to financial problems, then no one would be forced. The provincial minister said this was a huge natural calamity and PDMA had ordered 0.2 million more tents for the victims. Sharjeel said that on the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all possible assistance was being provided to the rain hit people. He said that the Sindh Chief Minister himself was visiting all affected areas of the province as PPP Party always stood with the people in difficult times.

Memon said that many people were affected by floods and rains in 2010 and 2011 and PPP at that time stood by them and ensured the resettlement of millions of families.

The minister said that the flow of water in the Indus river was very high and 0.6 million cusec water was running through Sukkur barrage on Wednesday. The continuous rains in the last 48 hours had wreaked havoc and it also affected Hyderabad district, Sharjeel Memon said.

He claimed that the district administration and the workers of Pakistan People’s Party had reached to provide help to every affected individual in the district. He said that no one would be left alone in this difficult time and cooked food was being provided to the victims. The provincial minister said that the government was utilizing all resources for providing assistance to the rain hit people.