Gas supply suspended in Balochistan as pipeline washed away

Gas supply has been suspended to parts of Balochistan as flooding in Bolan River washed away 12 inch’ wide gas pipeline in Bolan district on Thursday. “Incessant rain and hilly torrents have swept away alternate gas pipeline of 12 inch’ causing gas suspension to the areas including Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Kalat,” SSGC spokesman Salman Siddiqui said. Floods had damaged 24 inch’ wide pipeline passing under the riverbed near Bibi Nani on 19 August, 2022 following that SSGC had restored gas supply to the affected districts from an alternate pipeline of 12 inch’. Soon after the incident, SSGC launched repair work, however due to continuous rains and flooding, the damaged gas pipeline could not be repaired. “Company regrets its consumers for inconvenience caused by the suspension of gas supply,” the Spokesman said, requesting people to arrange alternate sources of gas.