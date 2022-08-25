FIR registered against Rana Sanaullah

GUJRAT: The police on Thursday registered a case against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on the charges of terrorism and interference in government matters, sources reported.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam. According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hasim Dogar said the charges framed in the FIR against the incumbent interior minister are serious and action would be taken in accordance with the law.

More to follow…