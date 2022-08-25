Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song to be out on Sept 2

A new song of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala titled ‘Jaandi Vaar’ is all set to be launched on September 2, 2022.

The news has been confirmed by singer and composer Salim Merchant via a video social media.

The song was recorded in July 2021 in Chandigarh.

In the video, Salim said, “Hi everyone, a lot of people ask me about the release date of the song I recorded with Sidhu Moosewala. So now the time has come. We had recorded the in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu.”

“This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh. We recorded a beautiful, heart-touching, and emotional song. Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song. Today Sidhu is not among us but his voice and thoughts are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute to Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him, and everyone around the world who liked his songs,” he said.

The composer also announced that a portion of the revenue generated from the song will be given to Sidhu Moose Wala’s family.

On May 29 of this year, Sidhu was shot dead by gunmen in the Punjabi village of Jawaharke in the Mansa district.

A day after the Punjab police removed his security along with 424 others, the incident happened.