Asia Cup 2022: Dubai welcomes Pakistan squad

The Pakistani team arrived in Dubai for the T20 Asia Cup 2022 to sweltering temperatures in preparation for their August 28 match against India.

The opening encounter between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and the thrilling contest between Pakistan and India are set for August 27.

An official escorting the team said the cricketers are facing extreme heat in Dubai after enjoying extremely pleasant weather in Holland.

“The weather is around 41 and 42 degrees during the day. The extreme weather is making it almost impossible for the players to have any practice early morning. Following a day’s rest, cricketers went through their paces late Wednesday evening at Dubai Academy Ground. During the evening time the temperature also stays high and the training in the nets is not all that easy,” the official said, local media reported.

Pakistan support staff is taking special measures during Asia Cup 2022 to keep the players hydrated even during the practice session.

“Though cricketers are professionals and supposed to give their best in every condition but it will not be an easy task here. However, weather conditions are same for every team and every player,” he said.

Pakistan players, however, gave their best during the practice session that saw them training for almost three hours.

“The training session on Thursday will begin at 4pm where the main stress will be on power hitting.”

Mohammad Hasnain has since joined the team after being seen competing for Oval Invincibles on Tuesday in “The Hundred” at The Oval (London). The other day, Hasnain was observed bowling for the Invincibles with impressive speed. On Thursday, he will train with the other cricket players.

Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Qadir, four T20 specialists, have also joined the team in Dubai and were observed working out on the practise nets.

Players from Pakistan and Afghanistan were observed busy exchanging ideas and talking about other cricket-related topics outside of the training session. Around Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman also gave Afghanistan his bat. Shaheen Afridi, who was out with an injury, also joined the discussion and was observed making light-hearted jokes with the Afghan players.

Umer Rashid, one of the National High Performance Center’s highly regarded bowling coaches, has been named to the Pakistan men’s team as the fast bowling coach’s assistant for the Asia Cup.

Since the beginning, Umer has contributed to the growth of each fast bowler for the national team, including Mohammad Hasnain’s return to the game of cricket. Umer will assist Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait in the United Arab Emirates in his new position with the national team.